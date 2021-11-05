57°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested for arson after July fire on N. 36 Street
BATON ROUGE - Vanessa R. Mckinnis, 43, has been arrested after intentionally setting a building on fire for the insurance payoff.
Fire Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested Mckinnis Thursday night for a fire that took place in the 1500 block of N. 36 Street on July 21, 2021.
Trending News
She has been charged with aggravated arson with intent to defraud.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
High school football player allegedly left stolen gun on campus, sent another...
-
The Catholic offensive line leading the way to another state title run
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Woodlawn's Amani Givens
-
Casino-goers waste no time placing bets as L'Auberge sportsbook opens
-
SAINTS WRAP