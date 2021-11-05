57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman arrested for arson after July fire on N. 36 Street

58 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, November 05 2021 Nov 5, 2021 November 05, 2021 3:43 PM November 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Vanessa R. Mckinnis, 43, has been arrested after intentionally setting a building on fire for the insurance payoff.

Fire Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested Mckinnis Thursday night for a fire that took place in the 1500 block of N. 36 Street on July 21, 2021.

Trending News

She has been charged with aggravated arson with intent to defraud.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days