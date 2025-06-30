92°
Woman arrested for arson after allegedly setting lawn on fire in 2023

1 hour 58 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, June 30 2025 Jun 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 10:51 AM June 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators have arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in a 2023 arson. 

Earleisha Roddy, 31, was arrested Monday for one count of simple arson. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a home on West Marsden Place in August 2023. Surveillance footage showed a woman arriving in a vehicle, exiting and pouring gasoline on the front lawn before lighting it. 

A warrant was issued for Roddy's arrest, and she was taken into custody Monday. 

