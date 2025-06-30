Woman arrested for arson after allegedly setting lawn on fire in 2023

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators have arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in a 2023 arson.

Earleisha Roddy, 31, was arrested Monday for one count of simple arson.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it responded to a home on West Marsden Place in August 2023. Surveillance footage showed a woman arriving in a vehicle, exiting and pouring gasoline on the front lawn before lighting it.

A warrant was issued for Roddy's arrest, and she was taken into custody Monday.