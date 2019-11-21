Woman arrested for allegedly trying to run her boyfriend over with her car

Ebony Johnson

BATON ROUGE – A man told police that his girlfriend, upset with him for visiting a motel, used her car as if it were a weapon and tried to run him over.

Baton Rouge Police say at 10:30 p.m. on October 11, they responded to an incident involving a pedestrian who’d been struck while at the Vel Rose Motel on Airline Hwy.

Upon their arrival, police say they spoke with a man who said his girlfriend, Ebony Terell Johnson, was arguing with him about his presence at the motel.

According to a police report, the man said Johnson swung an ink pen at him and hit him in the neck before getting into her car and driving in his direction, intent on running him over.

Police say the man claims he was able to save himself by grabbing onto the burglar bars of a nearby window and pulling himself out of the car's path. The police report goes on to say, officials watched video surveillance of the incident and the footage showed Johnson behind the wheel of her vehicle, headed towards her boyfriend and then crashing into a nearby wall while her boyfriend’s body rolled up and over the top of her vehicle.

Authorities caught up with Johnson on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and questioned her about the incident. A police report says Johnson admitted to trying to hit her boyfriend with her car at the Vel Rose Motel.

She's since been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and battery of a dating partner.

