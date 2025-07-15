Woman arrested for allegedly setting fire to two homes in one night

CENTRAL - A woman is facing charges for two separate fires that happened in one evening on Greenwell Springs Road.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to investigate a fire that happened on Greenwell Springs on May 28. Investigators found the fire was intentionally set.

On July 11, investigators arrested Christina Pennington and booked her for one count of simple arson and criminal trespassing.

However, a second fire occurred the same night at the adjacent property also on Greenwell Springs. This fire was also determined to be intentionally set.

On July 15, investigators filed an additional charge of simple arson against Pennington. She remains in custody with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Pennington was booked on a $10,500 bond.