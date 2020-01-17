Woman arrested for allegedly hitting a disabled person with a broom

Brittany Lajoyce Jones

BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a woman has been arrested for allegedly using a broom to hit a woman who authorities described as 'non-verbal and intellectually disabled.'

According to an official report, on July 27, 2019, Brittany Jones, 35, was seen hitting the disabled woman on her head and arm with a broom, at a residential facility on Prescott Street in Baton Rouge.

Though authorities say they didn't see any bruising or marks on the victim, at least one of the facility's employees told officials they'd witnessed the incident.

When deputies attempted to catch up with Jones for questioning, she was nowhere to be found.

Jones remained at large for months, but on Thursday, January 16, she was apprehended and arrested for simple battery of persons with infirmities.

Jones was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.