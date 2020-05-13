Woman arrested for allegedly helping inmate escape from BR Work Release facility

Montresia Blanson Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a woman helped an inmate escape from a work-release program and evade capture earlier this month.

According to arrest records, 20-year-old Montresia Blanson had been dating 18-year-old Jacob Criner, an inmate at the Baton Rouge Work Release facility, and decided to pick him up after he fled from the building on May 3.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say Criner, who was convicted of beating a guard with a tree limb last year, managed to scale the facility's razor-wire fence and bolt free.

Authorities say at least one witness told them Blanson had picked Criner up on May 3 and driven him to her home to help him hide from authorities.

After capturing Criner, Blanson was arrested on one charge of Assisting Escape.