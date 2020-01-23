Twitter video showing caregiver beating 93-year-old woman with belt goes viral

Lottie Morgan

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday, a Twitter video showing a person beating a 93-year-old woman with a belt has gone viral, and Baton Rouge Police have arrested a woman who appears to be the abuser in the footage.

**Please note that the video below contains graphic images and may be triggering to certain viewers**

I need everyone help please retweet ASAP !!!!! This is my mother with this black bonnet on whipping my elderly grandmother which she is in her mid 90”s she’s striking her with a belt only because she pissed on herself which is out of her control the state needs to step in @WAFB pic.twitter.com/aWlXjaDXZI — fatboy lenny (@viewsfrom35th) January 23, 2020

Police were contacted by the elderly woman's grandson, who said his grandmother's caregiver, Lottie Morgan, was abusing his grandmother both physically and verbally.

He showed officers a video of the alleged abuse and police took Morgan into custody, charging her with cruelty to persons with infirmities and booking her into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

