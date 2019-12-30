Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to obtain Oxycodone with a forged prescription

Tiara Lee

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office say a woman has been arrested for allegedly forging a prescription in order to obtain a controlled dangerous substance.

Deputies say 30-year-old Tiara Lee brought a forged prescription to a Walgreens pharmacy on Sullivan Road, Saturday night.

The prescription was for 120 doses of Oxycodone.

According to a police report, pharmacy employees immediately recognized the document as forged, even though it claimed to be from the Spine Diagnostic Pain Treatment Center.

Employees told authorities they contacted the Spine Diagnostic Pain Treatment Center to verify the legitimacy of the prescription, and the Center confirmed their suspicions that it was fake.

Deputies say when Lee returned to the pharmacy the next day to pick up the requested medication, they apprehended her for questioning.

According to official documents, Lee admitted to using a legitimate prescription pad to copy the information in an attempt to make her forged documents appear authentic.

Lee was arrested on fraud charges and taken to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.