Woman arrested for alleged connection to Amite shooting that left two teens injured

AMITE - A woman who allegedly played a role in the Monday evening shooting of two teenagers in Amite was arrested and charged with principal to attempted murder.

Natajaa Williams, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with principal to attempted first-degree murder after the shooting at Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Fifth Street left a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old injured.

Amite Police said that one person was shot in the abdomen and the other in the head, but their conditions have not yet been released.

Officials added that several people were present during a fight when the shots were fired.

Williams is the only arrest Amite has made in the case thus far and it is unclear how many other people will be charged.