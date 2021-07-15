Woman arrested after six-year-old found wandering alone in parking lot

Kristina Tremblay

BATON ROUGE - According to deputies in Baton Rouge, after a bystander noticed a small child wandering around a parking lot alone and contacted authorities, deputies tracked down the child's guardian and happened to find her just as she was poised to consume heroin.

Arrest records identify 30-year-old Kristina Tremblay was responsible for a six-year-old boy who was found by a concerned bystander.

Documents say it was Wednesday afternoon, around 1 p.m. when a man who'd stopped by the Subway restaurant on Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard noticed the six-year-old wandering around the parking lot all by himself.

Deputies say the man told the boy to go home and accompanied him to a residence within the 4300 block of Inniswold Road. But no adult or appropriate guardian seemed to be at the residence, documents say.

After this information was passed along to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies report going to the Inniswold Road home and being invited in by Tremblay.

Documents say she told authorities she was the small boy's caretaker and that he'd been left on his own at the Inniswold Road residence while she went to the store.

In their official document, deputies say as they looked around the residence they saw, "a piece of metal with a piece of cotton and brown liquid in it as well as a syringe next to the metal on the bathroom counter..." and "two black digital scales in the open second drawer of the bathroom cabinet which was next to other drug paraphernalia."

It became clear that Tremblay was in possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, authorities say.

According to the affidavit, Tremblay admitted that when the deputies knocked on the door she was poised to inject herself with heroin. This, authorities note in the document, would have occurred while the six-year-old was no more than 15 feet away.

Tremblay was arrested on multiple drug-related charges as well as child desertion and then booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $17,000 bond.