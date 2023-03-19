Woman arrested after kidnapping infant from New Orleans apartment complex

43°
NEW ORLEANS - A woman has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 22-month-old boy who was reported missing in Louisiana and later found safe.
News outlets report Feliciana Winniford was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated kidnapping of a child.
The child's mother told New Orleans police that she had dropped off the child with a friend at an apartment complex Sunday around 6:30 p.m. The friend later called the mother and told her that her son was missing. The child was last seen playing with other children in the rear courtyard of the apartment complex.
Surveillance video showed Winniford picking the child up and walking away from the apartment complex. Authorities say the child was later found with Winniford.
It's unclear if Winniford has a lawyer.
