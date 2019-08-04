Woman arrested after hitting officer with vehicle in an attempt to flee

ZACHARY - Authorities have arrested a woman after she hit an officer with her car in an attempt to flee the scene.

Police responded to 2388 Brush Creek Court in Zachary to a reported battery of a juvenile. Upon arrival, officers began investigating the complaint by a 16-year-old boy that his mother's boyfriend was beating him.

49-year-old Jennifer Smith met officers at the door refusing to answer questions and cooperate with police regarding the boyfriend's whereabouts. She also refused to submit identification and told officers to leave the property.

Moments later, police noticed two cars backing out of the driveway, one of which was being driven by Smith. Authorities attempted to stop Smith, once again asking her to show identification, which she once again refused to do.

According to the arrest report, police had to jump out of the way of Smith's vehicle as she pulled away. One officer was unable to move out of the way in time and was stuck twice.

After tracking Smith's vehicle down, police were able to remove her from the car and detain her. She was placed under arrest and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The officer hit by Smith's vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.