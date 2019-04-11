Woman arrested after argument leads to gunfire in Ascension neighborhood

ST. AMANT - A woman was arrested early Thursday morning after her spat with another woman turned into a reported shooting.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Boe Peep Road over reports of a shooting around 2 a.m.. Deputies learned Cora-lee Daenen, 25, fired a shot at a moving car after she had gotten into an argument with the person inside. Daenen's charges suggest a second person was also inside the vehicle at the time.

It's unclear what Daenen was arguing about before shooting. No one was struck by the gunfire.

Daenen was arrested and booked into the parish jail on two counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and disturbing the peace.