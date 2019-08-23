Woman arrested, accused of letting air out of victim's tires

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a woman accused of harassing a victim.

Thursday deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were called to an address on Stonebridge Drive in reference to a property damage complaint.

According to the arrest report, the victim went outside to get into her vehicle when she noticed all four of her tires were flat. During the course of the investigation, deputies learned the victim was being harassed by a woman identified as Ashley Bowser.

Bowser repeatedly called and sent messages to the victim. At one point, the victim was forced to block Bowser's phone number.

When authorities tried to speak with Bowser she said, "I did not flatter her tires." The arrest report states that deputies didn't mention that the victim's tires had been flattened.

Bowser was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, cyberstalking, simple criminal damage to property, and telephone communications; improper language; harassment.