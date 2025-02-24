Woman arrested, accused of elderly abuse after man found covered in urine and bedsores

BATON ROUGE — A caretaker accused of neglecting her hospice patient partner was arrested Saturday.

Angela Givens, 40, was booked with cruelty to the infirm, booking records show.

On Saturday, a nurse went to check on the patient, who is non-verbal and under hospice care at a Calumet Street home. The nurse told police the patient was covered in urine, which had soaked through adult diapers, clothing, bedding and pillows, according to Givens' arrest affidavit.

The patient, who was not identified further in police records, had bed sores and "borderline necrosis" of toes and feet, the affidavit said. The patient was taken to a hospital.

Police said Givens has been in a relationship with the patient for 15 years and had taken responsibility for being the patient's caregiver. The nurse said Givens had repeatedly refused to allow professionals to care for the patient, the affidavit said.