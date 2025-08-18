75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman arrested, accused of bringing gun to animal hospital, aggressively grabbing staff equipment

3 hours 56 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, August 18 2025 Aug 18, 2025 August 18, 2025 2:58 PM August 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GRAY — A Houma woman was arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to an animal hospital. 

Sinclar Gibson, 27, allegedly became irate at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter on Sunday evening after being told about a medical issue her pet suffered from. After this, she aggressively removed a clipboard from a vet staff member's hand. 

She was then asked to leave the animal hospital, but not before exposing a gun she had in her waistband, which deputies said was taken as a threat.  The business is a Firearm Free Zone, deputies noted.

Gibson later admitted to entering the animal hospital, taking the clipboard and having a gun in her waistband. She denied threatening or showing the gun, deputies added.

Gibson was arrested for violating a Firearm Free Zone and negligent carrying of a concealed firearm. She was later released on a $1,000 bond. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days