Woman and toddler killed in St. Landry Parish crash

ST. LANDRY - State police are investigating a fatal crash in St. Landry Parish, that took the life of a woman and a toddler, early Sunday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 A.M. on the I-49 south service road at Zick Miller Rd. 35-year-old Lacy Leger was killed, along with her 2-year-old passenger.

According to investigators, Leger was driving a 2013 Nissan Maxima southbound on the I-49 service road. At the same time, 48-year-old Michael Shane Guidry of Carencro was traveling northbound on the I-49 service road in a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. For unknown reasons, Guidry crossed the center line and entered into the southbound lane of travel. As a result, the Dodge struck the Nissan.

Leger suffered fatal injuries despite being properly restrained. The 2-year-old male rear seat passenger was restrained in a child seat, but also suffered fatal injuries. A 16-year-old female rear seat passenger was properly restrained, but suffered serious injuries.

Guidry was unrestrained and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Impairment is suspected on his part. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending. There is no further information available at this time.