82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman and 2-year-old child transported to hospital after their vehicle was struck by a train on Milton Road

1 hour 39 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 6:24 PM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A woman along with her two-year-old child was transported to the hospital after their vehicle was hit by a train on Milton Road at Burgess Avenue on Saturday, according to the Walker Police Department. 

Officers said the woman turned north onto Milton Road off Burgess Avenue before an eastbound train struck the front of the car, causing the vehicle to flip over. The occupants of the vehicle were able to exit the car before being transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

The railroad crossing on Milton Road operates without cross arms and instead relies on flashing lights and an audible warning. 

The train was able to continue to its destination following an inspection, according to the department.

Trending News

The crash remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days