Woman allegedly stole more than $13,500 from Baton Rouge pediatric clinic where she worked

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole more than $13,500 from the pediatric clinic where she worked.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested Ashley Weber, 42, on Sept. 11 for bank fraud, theft and monetary instrument abuse.

According to arrest documents, Weber was the office manager at The Pediatric Place in Baton Rouge. Her position gave her the ability to write company checks and access company credit cards, which she often used to pay the business's bills.

In February, an accountant noticed that a company check had been written and deposited into Weber's personal bank account, according to an arrest affidavit. After an investigation, the business's owner found five unauthorized company checks deposited into Weber's account from November 2024 to January 2025 totaling $13,560.57.

When the owner confronted her, Weber allegedly said, "I take full responsibility for whatever happen, and I will try to pay it back."

Weber was fired from The Pediatric Place on March 8 and has not repaid any of the money, according to documents.

According to the affidavit, deputies believe Weber may have stolen more than $130,000 in total, but are waiting for more bank records to confirm that number.