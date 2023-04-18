Woman allegedly spent $12,000 on gift cards using stolen bank cards

DENHAM SPRINGS - Detectives are searching for a woman who allegedly purchased thousands of dollars in gift cards from Sam's Club using stolen bank cards.

The Denham Springs Police Department said the woman pictured used a victim's bank cards to purchase approximately $12,000 in gift cards from the Sam's Club in Denham Springs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the DSPD's assigned detective at (225) 665-5106 ext. 224.