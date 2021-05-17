Woman allegedly sought out teenage boys on social media, forced girl to have sex with them

HOUMA - A woman is accused of posing as a teenager on social media to arrange meetings where she would force an underage girl to have sex with teenage boys she met online.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said Angela Lirette, 39, used a phony social media account to masquerade as the teenager to start conversations online with several boys.

According to the arrest report, Lirette would also send some of them nude photos of the underage girl, whom she would then force into having sexual encounters with the boys. The sheriff's office said Lirette scheduled theses "dates" without the girl's knowledge.

Investigators believe Lirette also had a sexual relationship with at least one of the boys she met online.

After finding evidence that supported the allegations, deputies arrested Lirette and booked her on charges of human trafficking, online impersonating, indecent behavior with a juvenile, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, pornography involving juveniles, and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.