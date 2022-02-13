Woman allegedly shot at mother and child after argument in New Orleans

April Butler

NEW ORLEANS - A woman is wanted for allegedly shooting at a mother and her child Saturday afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department has identified the suspect at large as 36-year-old April Butler.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. Saturday at the AutoZone Auto Parts on Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans.

Butler allegedly grabbed a gun from her vehicle and opened fire at the mother and her child after a verbal altercation.

Police reported the mother was struck by a bullet, and the victim's minor son was in the direct line of fire.

Butler is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of April Butler should contact detectives at 504-658-6050.