Woman allegedly set relatives' home on fire after they tried to make her leave
PONCHATOULA - A woman was arrested after she allegedly set fire to her relatives' home when they tried to kick her out.
The state fire marshal's office said deputies investigated the home on Crown Drive in Ponchatoula on June 7 and determined Savannah Scariano, 25, started the fire.
Deputies said the homeowners were allowing Scariano to stay at their house, but they got into an argument earlier that day after her family members tried to make her leave. Everyone left the property shortly after the confrontation, but the homeowners were alerted to a fire at the house less than an hour later.
Scariano was arrested after she told deputies she started the fire in the home's utility room.
Deputies booked Scariano into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on one count of simple arson.
