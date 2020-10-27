Woman allegedly impersonated prosecutor, dropped charges against herself

Photo: New Hampshire Union Leader

LITTLETON, NH - A New Hampshire woman is accused of pretending to be a prosecutor and submitting paperwork dropping stalking and drug charges against herself, according to an indictment handed down this month.

The New Hampshire Union Leader reports Lisa Landon, 33, was arrested after she allegedly submitted false documents in three separate court cases last November and December under the guise of a prosecutor. In some instances, she even used the electronic court system to file documents.

Officials first became suspicious when a state forensic examiner, who was scheduled to evaluate Landon's competency for trial, noticed that her charges had been dropped and questioned if they should move forward with the evaluation.

The indictment also says Landon falsified a decision from a retired New Hampshire Supreme Court judge to waive filing fees in a lawsuit she brought against the Hillsborough County government. She's also accused of filing an order on behalf of a relative to halt guardianship proceedings involving Landon's child.

Landon now faces a charge of false personation and six charges of falsifying physical evidence.