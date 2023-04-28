Latest Weather Blog
Woman allegedly hit children, waved gun around during tirade in Denham Springs neighborhood
DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman accused of hitting two minors before pulling out a gun and waving it around in a Livingston Parish subdivision is out of jail Friday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the South Point neighborhood in Denham Springs on Wednesday. According to the sheriff's office, the confrontation happened near the corner of Waterford Court and Shady Bend Drive after several minors got into a fight.
Sheriff Jason Ard said that a woman, identified as 29-year-old Taylor Stewart, struck at least two of the juveniles and then retrieved a gun from inside a nearby home. Stewart then reportedly waved the gun near the children.
Stewart was booked Wednesday on two counts of simple battery and three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. She was released from jail Thursday on a $31,000 bond.
