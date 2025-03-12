Woman allegedly going twice the speed limit arrested for crash that left one dead

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for negligent homicide nearly a year after a crash in which she was allegedly going over twice the speed limit and collided with another vehicle, killing its driver.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested Khira Marionneaux, 41, nearly a year after a crash in April of 2024 at the intersection of O'Neal Lane and Centurion Avenue. Marionneaux and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital where the latter later died from her injuries.

When investigators obtained data from Marionneaux's car, her airbag deployment system showed that she was going 92 miles per hour five seconds before the crash, over twice the 45 mph posted speed limit. Even with an attempt to brake, Marionneaux's vehicle was still going 70 mph when she allegedly hit the other car.

Deputies arrested Marionneaux Tuesday for negligent homicide and reckless operation.