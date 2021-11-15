Woman allegedly drove into patio at Baton Rouge bar, hit spouse with her car

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly hit her spouse with a car when she drove it into the patio of a bar over the weekend.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Tiandra Provo struck her wife with her car around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Provo's Cedarcrest Bar on Airline Highway.

According to arrest documents, Provo came to the business while her wife was cleaning the bar, and the two argued because "she was taking too long cleaning."

A witness told deputies that Provo began running into her wife's truck with her car to get her attention. When that didn't work, Provo allegedly ran her car through the bar's patio gate and hit her wife.

The witness said Tiandra Provo then got out of her vehicle and spoke to the victim before leaving with another person. She never came back, according to arrest records.

The victim suffered a broken left femur from being hit by the vehicle and had to be sedated by EMS.

Provo was booked on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, hit and run, and domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury.

Provo is not listed as the owner of the bar on the Secretary of State's website. WBRZ reached out to Cedarcrest Bar, which declined to comment on the situation.