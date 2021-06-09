Woman allegedly cashed fraudulent checks while wearing boyfriend's police uniform

Jessika Dixon (left), Anisha Forbes (right)

BATON ROUGE - A woman was booked into jail after she allegedly cashed stolen checks she got from her friend while dressed in her boyfriend's Baton Rouge Police uniform.

Arrest records said Jessika Dixon, 24, cashed a pair of fraudulent checks totaling $1,435 at a convenience store along Lobdell Boulevard. Police said Dixon got those checks from a friend, 43-year-old Anisha Forbes, who is suspected of stealing them in Livingston Parish.

Surveillance cameras caught both women pulling up outside the store, and Dixon later admitted to signing the checks with the victim's name while dressed in the BPRD uniform. Dixon added that she thought wearing a police uniform would allow her to cash the checks without question.

Forbes told Dixon she needed the money so she could pay off her gambling debts, according to arrest documents.

Forbes was booked on charges of felony theft, identity theft, and monetary instrument abuse. Dixon was booked on charges of identity theft, forgery, impersonating a police officer, and monetary instrument abuse.