Woman allegedly beat child before kicking them out of the house in 44-degree weather

Chonda Moore (mugshot)

BATON ROUGE - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a woman has been arrested on charges of domestic abuse/battery (child endangerment) and cruelty to juveniles.

Authorities say Chonda Moore resorted to violence while arguing with an eleven-year-old about their school conduct sheet.

According to a police report, on Wednesday, Feb. 26 Moore used a closed fist to repeatedly strike the child on their head before kicking the child out of the house and locking the door behind them.

Doing so, according to the police report, was abusive as it was forty-four degrees outside and the barefoot youngster was wearing shorts and a short-sleeved shirt.

The report goes on to say the child sought shelter at a neighbor's home.

Moore was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

