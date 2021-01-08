Woman allegedly attacked famous musician's teen son, now in custody

Miya Ponsetto Mugshot: Ventura County Sheriff's Department

MANHATTAN, New York - After a Grammy-award winning jazz musician took to social media to inform the public that his 14-year-old son became the target of what he viewed as a racially-fueled attack, authorities took note of the situation and as of this week, a woman connected to the incident is in custody.

According to ABC 7, nationally recognized trumpeter Keyon Harrold's instagram video and post depicted a woman, now identified as Miya Ponsetto of California, tackling Harrold's son and falsely accusing the boy of stealing her phone at a Manhattan hotel where the father-son duo were guests.

Harrold maintains that Ponsetto would have been less likely to accuse and then physically attack his son if his son were not Black.

Police said officers with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department planned to make a traffic stop on the warrant for her arrest out of New York, but she refused to stop and drove slowly through her Piru, California, neighborhood.

When Ponsetto came to a stop, police said she resisted arrest and ABC News reports she had to be physically restrained.

The woman is reportedly being held on no bail and will have an extradition hearing. Once this is completed in relation to the charges against her in New York, she may also face charges in California related to the alleged pursuit and resist of arrest.

Ponsetto was confirmed as the woman in the Dec. 26 video by her attorney, Sharen Ghatan, ABC News reports.

He described Ponsetto as "emotionally unwell" and remorseful.

Harrold has called on the Manhattan district attorney to bring assault and battery charges against Ponsetto.