Woman accused of throwing her 18-month-old baby off Houma bridge, diving into water after child

Photo: WVUE

HOUMA - A woman was arrested for allegedly throwing her baby off a bridge and diving into the water after him Friday evening.

WVUE reported the Houma Police Department got a call around 5 p.m. saying a woman, later identified as Asha Randolph, had thrown her 18-month-old baby off the Liberty Street Bridge and into Bayou Terrebonne below. Randolph reportedly got in the water herself soon after.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery, according to the news outlet.

Randolph was arrested that night, and she faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder.