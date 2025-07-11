Woman accused of threatening to blow up elementary school

BATON ROUGE- A woman is facing a terrorizing charge after allegedly threatening to blow up her child's elementary school.

On Thursday at approximately 12:15 p.m. authorities were alerted to a situation at Jefferson Terrace Elementary School on Cal Road. According to the arrest report, deputies were dispatched to the school in reference to a threat complaint.

At the school, deputies were told by the principal that one of the teachers told him she was speaking with a parent over the phone in reference to her child's behavior at the school. The parent was identified as Shakisha Grant.

The teacher informed the principal that Grant made a remark about blowing up the school. At that point, the school was placed on lockdown for the safety of the students and staff. After the lockdown was put into place, law enforcement was called.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Grant wanted to speak with the teacher regarding an incident involving her child, who was a student at the school. According to the arrest report, Grant seemed upset during the phone conversation.

During the conversation, Grant said she was going to remove her child from the school. Grant also allegedly made the remake " I'm gonna come and blast the h*ll out of this school."

When speaking with investigators, Grant explained that she got a call from the school's TRO moderator in reference to her child being placed in the timeout room. Grant admitted that she requested to speak with the teacher because she was frustrated because she felt her child was constantly being targeted.

The arrest reports states that Grant admitted to saying she would pull her child out of the school but denied saying she threatened to blow it up.