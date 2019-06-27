Woman accused of taking inappropriate photos of juvenile

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Deputies have arrested a woman in connection to a child pornography investigation.

On June 17, deputies responded to a complaint regarding inappropriate photos being taken of a female juvenile. Detectives initiated a probe and were able to identify Lacy Domingue as the one who took the pictures.

An arrest warrant was issued and Domingue was taken into custody Wednesday. She was charged with pornography involving juveniles.