Woman accused of taking inappropriate photos of juvenile

1 hour 14 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2019 Jun 27, 2019 June 27, 2019 9:26 AM June 27, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Deputies have arrested a woman in connection to a child pornography investigation.

On June 17, deputies responded to a complaint regarding inappropriate photos being taken of a female juvenile. Detectives initiated a probe and were able to identify Lacy Domingue as the one who took the pictures.

An arrest warrant was issued and Domingue was taken into custody Wednesday. She was charged with pornography involving juveniles.

