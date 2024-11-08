81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman accused of stealing liquor, energy drinks in East Baton Rouge Parish wanted for felony theft

2 hours 18 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, November 08 2024 Nov 8, 2024 November 08, 2024 12:33 PM November 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Deputies are looking for a woman accused of stealing large amounts of liquor and energy drinks from local stores.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said they are searching for Tammy Sheppard.

Deputies said that Sheppard is wanted on three found of felony theft.

Trending News

Anyone with information on Sheppard is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days