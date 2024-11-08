Woman accused of stealing liquor, energy drinks in East Baton Rouge Parish wanted for felony theft

BATON ROUGE — Deputies are looking for a woman accused of stealing large amounts of liquor and energy drinks from local stores.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said they are searching for Tammy Sheppard.

Deputies said that Sheppard is wanted on three found of felony theft.

Anyone with information on Sheppard is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.