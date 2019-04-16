Woman accused of stealing credit card from coma victim

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing multiple charges after police said she stole money from a person who was in the hospital.

According to the arrest report, police were notified by the Office of Elderly Affairs in reference to a theft. A family member of the victim advised a woman, identified as Ronisha Johnson, had taken the victim's credit card and made multiple unauthorized purchases.

Police say the victim was hospitalized on August 2, 2017 and was reportedly in a coma. While the victim was in the hospital, authorities say the suspect took approximately $3,057.10.

When the victim's family learned about the theft, they contacted Johnson. Arrest documents say Johnson sent the card back and said she would pay the victim $500 every two weeks until the balance was paid in full. Authorities say that didn't happen.

Johnson was arrested and charged with felony theft, access device fraud, and exploitation of the infirmed.