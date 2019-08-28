Latest Weather Blog
Woman accused of stealing bag with gun from off-duty deputy
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana woman is accused of stealing a bag with a gun and other items from an off-duty deputy's personal vehicle.
News outlets report a news release from the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Karen Sue Gage was walking slowly across a road in Alexandria with oncoming traffic on Aug. 21. The sheriff's office says Cage opened the deputy's passenger door as he slowed down.
Cage is accused of arguing with the deputy before taking items from the vehicle and running away. The deputy chased Cage and caught her.
The deputy was in uniform but not on duty.
Cage has been booked in the Rapides Parish Detention Center. She's charged with robbery, carjacking, and other crimes. It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
