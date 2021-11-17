75°
Woman accused of stealing $33k from Louisiana Workforce Commission

Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones
Cinnamon Latrice Jordan

BATON ROUGE - A 27-year-old Baton Rouge woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing approximately $33,000 in unemployment benefits from the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) say Cinnamon Latrice Jordan obtained the money using fraudulent means between January of 2020 and August of 2021.

According to deputies, Jordan had LWC make regular deposits of unemployment payments into two different accounts at two separate banking institutions. Authorities say Jordan used a stolen identity to open one of the accounts. 

She has since been arrested on charges of theft, illegal transfer of monetary funds, and identity theft. 

