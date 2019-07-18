Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman accused of stealing $200 worth of merchandise from CVS

1 hour 32 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, July 18 2019 Jul 18, 2019 July 18, 2019 7:59 AM July 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are looking for a woman who stole from an area store.

The incident happened on July 15 at a CVS Pharmacy on Airline Highway in Prairieville. Authorities say the woman walked off with $200 worth of merchandise.

She fled the scene in what appeared to be a white four-door GMC truck.

Anyone who may have information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

