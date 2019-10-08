Woman accused of shoplifting flees, takes police on high speed chase

PAINCOURTVILLE – A man and woman are in custody after the woman allegedly shoplifted from a Paincourtville business and fled with her male accomplice who then led police on a high-speed chase.

According to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, on Sunday afternoon police responded to a shoplifting complaint and were provided with a description of the vehicle the woman left in. Several minutes later, deputies located the vehicle on LA 308, near Belle Rose.

The driver was 38-year-old Dwight Brandon Williams and the accused shoplifter, 38-year-old Schavone M. Telfair, was the passenger.

When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, Williams sped off and led authorities on a chase that ended in Ascension Parish.

Both Williams and Telfair were taken into custody and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail as fugitives from Assumption Parish.

Telfair's charges include theft and resisting an officer. Williams' charges include possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer.