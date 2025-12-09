Woman accused of shooting man after he intervened in argument at Motel 6

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a woman for allegedly shooting a man in the stairwell of a Motel 6 on Gwenadele Drive because he intervened in an argument she was having.

According to arrest documents, 18-year-old Anijah Rogers got upset at the man on Nov. 19 for getting involved in an argument she was having with members of her own family.

She allegedly chased him around the motel with a gun before shooting him in the leg in a stairwell. Documents say Rogers then grabbed some of her things and ran away from the motel.

Rogers was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.