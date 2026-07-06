Woman accused of shooting at vehicles along I-110 following crash, leaving 1 injured

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested after a person was shot along Interstate 110 near Harding Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting took place around 4:04 p.m. when 63-year-old Lelia Habib crashed her vehicle along the roadway.

Officers said following the crash, Habib exited the vehicle and attempted to stop traffic before allegedly producing a handgun and shooting at passing vehicles on the interstate.

According to first responders, a person struck by the gunfire drove more than three miles away to Avenue J, where they were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Habib was later arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on various charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, simple criminal damage to property and illegal use of weapons.