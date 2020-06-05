Woman accused of shooting at fleeing car outside of Wingstop on Bluebonnet

BATON ROUGE - On Thursday night, witnesses at a Wingstop restaurant on Bluebonnet heard multiple gunshots as a woman shot at a man while he was driving away from the restaurant.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say 27-year-old Lady Woods admitted to shooting at the man who was fleeing in a vehicle while she stood just outside of Wingstop.

According to an official document, Woods told authorities she and the man had been involved in an ongoing dispute about his termination as a Wingstop employee.

Authorities say Woods was standing outside of the restaurant when the man pulled into the parking lot to drop an employee off.

But when he got out of his vehicle, he saw Woods and the two allegedly exchanged harsh words.

According to police records, the man threw a bottle at Woods and began to drive away, but as he did, Woods got out a firearm, which is an item she's known for carrying on her person, and began shooting at his vehicle.

Witnesses say they heard five gunshots and authorities confirmed that the victim's vehicle had several bullet holes.

Woods told deputies she shot at him for her own protection.

After speaking with at least one eyewitness, the victim, and hearing Woods' confession, the 27-year-old was arrested and jailed in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.