Woman accused of running four people down in her vehicle, arrested for hit and run

Dionne Williams Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a 41-year-old woman for allegedly running four people down in her vehicle and leaving one of them with serious injuries on Wednesday evening.

According to an affidavit, Dionne Williams has been identified as the driver during the incident.

Detectives say shortly before the hit and run, Williams was in a store when she happened to see her ex-boyfriend, who is also the father of her children, and during the encounter, they had words.

Though the official report doesn't mention what was said during this exchange, it goes on to explain that shortly after Williams' ex went home, Williams, her current boyfriend, and a third unidentified individual showed up at his home and began arguing with him.

Detectives say witnesses told them the argument escalated to physical violence and at one point, Williams was seen walking to her vehicle, getting inside, and then using it to hit her ex and three other people.

According to an affidavit, one person was pinned between the front of Williams' vehicle and the back of another automobile, leaving them with a broken leg and a severe laceration.

Witnesses showed investigators footage of the hit and run that had been captured on a cell phone and authorities used it to identify Williams.

Detectives say when they caught up with the 41-year-old and questioned her about the incident she told them the fight frightened her, so she'd jumped into her car, intending to leave when "the sun got in her eyes and she lost control of her vehicle."

Williams was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated battery, and hit and run.