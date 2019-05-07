Woman accused of placing burning container next to victim's home

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a woman accused of trying to set a residence on fire.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Monday at an address on Navajo Street. According to the arrest report, Michelle Smith arrived at the home but wasn't allowed in.

Authorities say Smith became upset with the victim. At some point, Smith poured charcoal lighter fluid in a metal container that had a rag inside.

The arrest document says Smith placed a piece of wood inside the container, move the container close to the home, and set it on fire. Smith allegedly told authorities she set the fire in an attempt to get the victim to exit the residence so she could also set him on fire.

Authorities charged Smith with aggravated arson.