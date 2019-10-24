63°
Woman accused of imprisoning girl to get rights to 3-month-old
DRY PRONG, La. (AP) - A Louisiana woman is accused of holding a juvenile against her will and offering the young mother her freedom in exchange for the parental rights to her 3-month-old.
The Alexandria Daily Town Talk reported Wednesday that 35-year-old Ina Mary DeSoto, of Dry Prong, has been arrested on charges of false imprisonment and extortion. The Grant Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies responding to a report of a disturbance found DeSoto to be holding the girl against her will and refusing to let her leave unless the girl signed over her parental rights.
Authorities didn't immediately detail the connection between DeSoto and the girl, who hasn't been publicly identified. The girl's exact age also hasn't been shared.
