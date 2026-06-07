Latest Weather Blog
Woman accused of firing gun at cars after fight in nail salon
BATON ROUGE - Police have charged a woman after she allegedly opened fire on people following a fight at a local nail salon.
The incident was reported Monday at a business in the 6000 block of Airline Highway.
Officers soon met the suspect, identified as Keyoun Jones, at the scene near the corner of Airline Highway and Greenwell Street. Police say Jones was attempting to flee when the officers pulled her over.
Jones told authorities she was getting her nails done when several people entered the business and attacked her. After the fight, Jones allegedly went to her vehicle in the parking lot and armed herself with a handgun.
Jones told police she fired multiple shots into the air to scare the people who attacked her. She claimed the attackers then got in separate cars and tried to run her over, prompting her to fire at the vehicles.
Witnesses told police that Jones never pointed her gun in the air and instead fired at the vehicles as they fled the area.
Trending News
Jones was booked on illegal discharge of a firearm and six counts of attempted first-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saints liking QB depth behind Tyler Shough
-
Baton Rouge program celebrates 10 years of helping students thrive
-
New owners of East Feliciana wildlife preserve say change will put focus...
-
Baker activist's anti-youth violence signs stolen weeks after campaign launch
-
Restaurants offering special deals during Zachary's second annual Restaurant Week