Woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend after argument over breakfast arrested

LAPLACE — A woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend in a LaPlace home after the couple had allegedly been arguing over what was served for breakfast when the man was found dead.
Tamyrihu Hubbard, 24, was arrested for the second-degree murder of Joshua Jones, 23, on Sunday.
St. John the Baptist Parish deputies said Jones was shot in the chest and she later told deputies she had shot Jones and that the pair were arguing over the food that was made for breakfast.
Hubbard was arrested at the scene and is being held in the parish jail under a $1 million bond.
