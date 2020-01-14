Woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend will not face death penalty

Meshell Hale

BATON ROUGE - According to a recent report from The Advocate, Meshell Hale, a woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend, will not face the death penalty if she is convicted of first-degree murder.

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office filed notice that it intends to pursue a life sentence for Hale.

Prosecutor, Dana Cummings, wrote, "After consulting with the victim's family, the State has decided to pursue a life sentence rather than the death penalty in this matter."

Hale's attorneys maintain that the 52-year-old is innocent and say they're relieved by the news.

Joel Porter, one of Hale's attorney's told The Advocate, "Certainly, it's a relief, but this case never fit a death penalty case."

Hale is not only accused of fatally poisoning her live-in boyfriend, Damian Skipper, for his insurance money but she's also suspected in the 2016 death of her husband, Arthur Noflin Jr.

She has not been arrested in connection with Noflin's death and a trial date has yet to be announced for the Skipper case.