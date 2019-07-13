Woman accused of extorting married man with sex tape

DENHAM SPRINGS- A Denham Springs woman is accused of extorting $45,000 from a married man over the past two years, threatening on many occasions to release a sex tape of their affair.



Authorities arrested Emilie Blythe Hill Monday afternoon, the second time in several weeks she has been jailed. An East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office report says in mid-May, Hill showed up unwelcome to the office of an attorney representing the man.



The report says the man worked with Hill from 2005 to 2007, then reconnected with her in 2010. The two had a romantic relationship and he paid some of Hill's bills and expenses, and loaned her money. Hill demanded he keep paying her after he broke up with her in 2012.